BSEB 10th Result 2021: 08 Muslims among Top 10

Bihar 10th Toppers List 2021: A total of 08 Muslim students from different schools of Bihar have secured their place in the BSEB 10th Toppers List 2021 released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) Monday.
A total of 16.84 lakh students had registered for 2021 BSEB Class 10 Examination held from January 20 to February 24, 2021. Out of them, 8.46 lakh students are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls. As many as 78.17 per cent of those who had appeared have passed the 10th board exam, according to the Secondary School 2021 result by the Patna board.
While declaring the result today afternoon, BSEB chairman also released the 10th Merit List containing the names and marks of 101 students who are among the Top 10. Of them, 08 students are Muslims.
The 08 Muslim students who have registered their place in the BSEB 10th Merit List for Class 10 are:
Afsana Khatoon of Nalanda (8th rank, 477/500 marks), Saddam Husain of Imamganj, Gaya (9th rank, 476/500 marks), Firdaus Alam of Arwal ((9th rank, 476/500 marks), Mohammed Shad Afroz (10th rank, 475/500 marks), Mohammed Mushraf of Kishanganj (10th rank, 475/500 marks), Ghulam Kamil of Rohtas (10th rank, 475/500 marks), Ejazuddin Ansari of Gaya (10th rank, 475/500 marks) and Syed Ansari of Sewan (10th rank, 475/500 marks).
The first rank is jointly shared by three candidates -- Pooja Kumari and Shubhdarshani from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), and Sandeep Kumar from Baldev High School, Dinara, Rohtas. All the three toppers have scored 96.80 per cent - 484 out of the total 500 marks.
A total of 13 students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) which is a state government funded residential school have topped the matric exam.
Bihar board registered a pass percentage of 78.17 - a slight drop from the last year when the pass percentage was 80.59.
The Bihar board had released on March 20 the Answer Keys of the Class 10 exams 2021 which can be accessed from the board’s official website.
The Bihar Board this year changed exam pattern introducing 50 per cent objective type questions. The pattern is changed to assess students on their conceptual clarity. Besides, this has resulted in a faster result and higher pass percentage. Further, more than 20 per cent internal choice is also given to the students.
The Bihar Board of School Education (BSEB) had released on March 26 the result of 12th Intermediate exam 2021. A total of 22 students have secured the top 10 positions, of them 04 are Muslims.
