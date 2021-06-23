Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission List 2021 for Class 1 releasing today, Check here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-22 List for Class 1: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release on its website www.kvsangathan.nic.in the KVS Admission First List 2021 Class 1 today i.e. Wednesday June 23, 2021.
"Declaration of provisionally selected and waiting list for Class 1 will be on June 23, 2021", the KVS Admission Schedule 2021-22 (Revised) said.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has not mentioned any time to release the KV admission Class 1 1st list. The list however will be published and can be downloaded from the official website anytime by today afternoon.
KVS Class 1 admission 2021 round 1 draw and first list was scheduled to be published on April 23. It was however deferred because of the second wave of Coronavirus Pandemic.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also revised the date and schedule of the consequent rounds of KV admission.
Registration for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2021-22 had started from Thursday April 01, 2021. The last date to apply was April 19, 2021.
As per the revised schedule, KVS Class 1 admission 2nd list will be published on June 30 and the 3rd list will be released on July 5, 2021.
KVS Admission 2nd and 3rd lists will be released only if seats remain vacant.
The KVS said it will declare the selection list for Class 2 and above on June 24, 2021 at 04:00 pm.
Admission for Class II and above should be done from June 25 to 30, 2021, as the per the revised admission schedule.
"Last date of admission for all classes except Class 11 is August 31, 2021", the KVS said.
