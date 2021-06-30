KVS Admission 2nd List 2021 for Class 1 today, direct link

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021 2nd List for Class 1: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release on its official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in and on KVS regional websites the KVS Admission 2nd List 2021 for Class 1 today i.e. Wednesday June 30, 2021.
"Declaration of 2nd list containing names of provisionally selected candidates for admission to Class 1 will be on June 30, 2021", the KVS Admission Schedule 2021-22 said. Parents should note that KVS 2nd List will be released only if seats remain vacant.
1. Go to KVS Admission website : kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
2. Click on "Parents are requested to click here to check lottery results"
3. Enter log-in code, date of birth of the child, mobile number and the captcha code as shown in the box.
4. Click on Log-in to check the KV Admission List 2021 in PDF.
5. Alternatively, you can also login and check admission status.
6. The KVS list in PDF can also be downloaded from KVS Regional website.
1. Go to KVS Admission website : kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
2. Click on "Parents are requested to click here to check lottery results"
3. Enter log-in code, date of birth of the child, mobile number and the captcha code as shown in the box.
4. Click on Log-in to check the KV Admission List 2021 in PDF.
5. Alternatively, you can also login and check admission status.
6. The KVS list in PDF can also be downloaded from KVS Regional website.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has not mentioned any time to release the KV admission Class 1 2nd list. The list however will be published and can be downloaded from the official website anytime by today afternoon.
"The KVS Admission 2021 3rd Merit List, if seats remain vacant, will be declared on July 5, 2021", it said.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had released the Class 1 first List and lottery result (draw of lots) for Class 1 on June 23, 2021.
The KVS said it will declare the selection list for Class 2 and above on June 24, 2021 at 04:00 pm.
Admission for Class II and above should be done from June 25 to 30, 2021, as the per the revised admission schedule.
"Last date of admission for all classes except Class 11 is August 31, 2021", the KVS said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.