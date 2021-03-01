AISSEE 2021 Answer Key, OMR Sheet to be released at aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE 2021-22: Candidates and parents whose wards appeared for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE) should note that the Answer Key, Question Papers and OMR Responses will be released on the website "aissee.nta.nic.in", and not on "sainikschooladmission.in" as reported by some newspapers.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2021 on February 07. Before that the NTA had launched a dedicated website for AISSEE.
Candidates should note that till 2020, the AISSEE was conducted by Sainik Society and all the related details, including Answer Key, OMR Sheet, Merit List, Exam Schedule ect were published on sainikschooladmission.in.
From this year onwards however all AISSEE related details will be published on aissee.nta.nic.in.
Candidates should note that AISSEE this years was held for admission to Class VI and Class IX for the academic year 2021-22.
Admission in the above classes is based on the performance of candidates in the All-India SainikSchools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) that was held on 07th Feb 2021 at 380 centres in 176 cities among for a total of 1,33,515 candidates (Class VI: 98,944 and Class IX: 34,571), according to NTA.
AISSEE Information Bulletin has not confirmed any date to release the Answer Key and OMR sheets and question papers of the candidates.
The NTA only says it will release them on the official website aissee.nta.nic.in and the exact date will be notified soon after the exam.
Accordingly, candidates and their parents are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest update.
The NTA will display provisional Answer Key of the questions, giving an opportunity to the candidates to challenge, in case of any doubt in the answer key on the website https://aissee.nta.nic.in.
For exact date of display of Answer Key, candidates may regularly check updates on NTA website after the examination.
Candidates will be given an opportunity to make online challenge, within a specified period, against the provisional Answer Key on payment of non refundable processing fee of Rs.200/-per answer challenged.
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared.
The National TestingAgency will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure and declare the results.
The respective mark-sheet can be downloaded by individual candidates through their login on the website https://aissee.nta.nic.in.
Date of declaration of result will be hosted on NTA website.
