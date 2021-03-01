GST Return Filing Date extended till March 31, 2021

New Delhi: Centre has extended the deadline for filing annual GST returns for the financial year 2019-20 till March 31.
The due dates for the financial year 2019-20 was earlier extended from 31.12.2020 to 28.02.2021, the Ministry of Finance said.
In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Revenue said that the decision has been taken considering the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting the deadline.
"In view of the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting this time limit, government has decided to further extend the due date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2019-20 to 31.03.2021 with the approval of Election Commission of India," it said.
"This press note is being issued to keep tax payers informed so that they may plan their return filing accordingly", the statement said.
"Suitable notification to give effect to this decision is being issued," the ministry said in the statement.
