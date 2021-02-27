Sameera Fazili first to address White House press briefing in Hijab

Washington: In a welcome change that defies the dark days of Trump era, Sameera Fazili, the Indian-American in Joe Biden, Wednesday participated the White House Press Briefing wearing Hijab - the Muslim veil used to cover head.
Samira Fazeli, with her Hijab on, shared the press briefing of White House spokesperson Jane Saki Wednesday.
Joe Biden had appointed Sameera, who originally hailed from India's Kashmir, as Deputy Director, National Economic Council at the White House.
Samiri Fazili was working as Director of Engagement for Community & Econ Development at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta before she joined Biden's team.
Photos, videos and images of her wearing Hijab while working as Director of Engagement for Community & Econ Development are already in public domain.
However, White House Press Briefing Wednesday sent a positive signal among the Muslim Americans who experienced four years of alienation when Donald Trump was US President.
"A proud moment. Sameera Fazili, the first American Muslim woman to breif the press at White House. She is the deputy director of the National Economic Council. I hope the French government learn a lesson in democracy and respecting diversity. #hijab", Nihad Awad, Chief of CAIR wrote using Twitter handle @NihadAwad.
"HISTORY was made in the White House yesterday! Sameera Fazili became the first member of the Executive Brand to address the White House Press Corps during a White House press briefing on behalf of the Administration while proudly wearing her hijab", Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance wrote on its official Twitter handle @WisMuslimVoters.
The alliance also tagged the YouTube link of the Press Briefing. Watch the video:
