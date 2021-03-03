'Ho Gaya Kaam, Jai Shri Ram': This is how AAP reacts to Delhi MCD Election 2021 win

New Delhi: "Jai Shri Ram", the controversial slogan, saw a new twist Wednesday when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) 2021 bypolls winning four of the five wards where voting was held on Feb 28 Sunday.
Celebrating the victory in Delhi MCD Elections, AAP workers chanted "Ho Gaya Kaam, Jai Shri Ram", to much embarrassment for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Jai Shri Ram" slogan is normally part of the BJP rallies. It created a controversy recently, West Bengal CM backed out of an event due to heavy sloganeering of Jai Shree Ram.
Manohar Lal Sharma, a Supreme Court Lawye, has filed a petition in Supreme Court pleading to stop the use of this slogan by political parties.
Contending that slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, created disharmony, Sharma also said in his petition that the political parties using this slogan should be debarred from participating in “any election in the country”.
The bypolls for the five municipal wards in Delhi were held on February 28. Counting of votes began on Wednesday morning and was completed by 10:30 am.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates won in four wards -- Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Rohini C.
Result is awaited from the Ward No 41-E Chauhan Bangar ward where Congress candidate is leading. Chaudhay Zubair Ahmed of Congress candidate is leading in Chauhan Bangar seat by over 8,323 votes.
According to the election result declared today, AAP won Ward No. 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No. 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No. 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No. 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North).
Polling was conducted at 327 polling stations and 26 candidates were in the fray.
Dhirendra from the AAP, Siyaram Kanojia from the BJP and Dharampal Maurya from the Congress were the main candidates in Kalyanpuri ward by-elections.
In Trilokpuri ward, the main contest was between Vijay Kumar of the AAP, Om Prakash Gugarwal of BJP and Bal Kishan of the Congress party.
Voting for the five municipal wards had recorded a turnout of 50.86 per cent. Out of total 2,42,414 eligible voters in the five municipal wards of the two civic bodies in the city, 1,23,299 people had cast their votes on Sunday.
The BJP had retained all three corporations in the 2017 civic polls with the AAP finishing a distant second.
