Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Model Exams on March 2, 2021 rescheduled

Thiruvananthapuram: Pariksha Bhavan, Kerala State Education Board, has rescheduled the SSLC and Plus 2 Model exams to be held on March 2 in view of motor vehicle strike on Tuesday in protest against the hike in fuel price.
The SSLC and Plus Two Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Model Examinations scheduled for March 2 have been postponed to March 8, according to the latest update from the board.
SSLC exams that have been rescheduled include English Model paper, and Hindi and General Knowledge papers to be conducted at0 9:40 am and 01:40 pm respectively on March 02.
The Plus 2 exams that have been rescheduled to March 8, 2021, include Chemistry, History, Islamic History, Business Studies and Communicative English papers to be held in the morning session and Mathematics, Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Shastra and Psychology to be held in the afternoon session.
“The remaining Kerala Board Class 10 and 12 model examinations will be held as per schedule”, the board said adding the result will be declared on March 10. On the same day, students will also get their answer sheets.
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala conducts Model Exams every year for the SSLC (Class 10) and Plus 2 (Class 12th) students to make them familiar with the board exam procedure in theory and practical subjects, question paper pattern.
Candidates who are appearing for SSLC and Plus 2 exams should note that their Admit Card will be released on March 10. Candidates should also note that they will be needed to collect their Admit Card from their respective schools and colleges.
The Kerala Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 are scheduled to begin from March 17, 2021, and will end on March 30, 2021. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 01:40 pm to 03:30 pm whereas the time for the second shift is from 02:40 pm to 04:30 pm.
As per the SSLC time notification released by Kerala education department, all papers scheduled on Friday will start at 02:40 pm.
