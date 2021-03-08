ICSE, ISC 2021 Time Table revised, mark new dates

ICSE, ISC 2021 Revised Date Sheet: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has changed and revised the dates of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations to be held in the months of May and June 2021.
As per the revised date sheet, ISC Class 12 exam will begin on April 8, 2021 and will conclude on June 18, instead of June 16 as earlier announced, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said.
ICSE Class 10 exam on the other hand will start on May 4, instead of May 5 as earlier announced. The exam will end on June 7, 2021.
ICSE Class 10 2021 Time Table (Revised): Dirct Link to Download PDF.
ISC Class 12 2021 Time Table (Revised): Dirct Link to Download PDF.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had released the time table, also called as datesheet, of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC exams 2021 on March 01.
"The date and time for Practical Examinations of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Indian Music (Hindustani), Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Science (Examination Session) and Home Science (Examination Session), will be provided by the School concerned", the council said.
In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.
The Question Papers for the examinations scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M will be distributed to the candidates at 8:45 A.M.
The Question Papers for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 P.M.
