NEET 2021 to be held in offline mode and only once

NEET 2021: There will not be any drastic change in the pattern of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) and the important exam will be held in offline mode i.e. in pen and paper mode, official sources said Thursday.
The official sources also said that like previous years, NEET 2021 will be held only once, even though demand to conduct the exam twice in a year is growing.
NEET - mandatory entrance exam conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and other medical and professional courses is conducted every year by National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA is yet to publish NEET schedule and exam date.
NEET schedule will be released along with notification following which the students willing to appear for the exam will be needed to register and apply online through the website ntaneet.nic.in.
Earlier, speculations were rife about the mode of NEET 2021 and also about how many times the important test will be actually conducted. This was after the NTA announced that JEE Main, which is conducted in online mode, will be held in 04 sessions.
The NTA actually conducts JEE Main twice a year. This year however it is conducting the engineering entrance four times because Covid-19 pandemic has disturbed the entire academic calendar and the board exams in various states have been delayed.
"The decision to hold JEE Main in 04 sessions has been taken to accommodate more and more students without disturbing their board exams", NTA said.
This however has given rise to the demand of conducting NEET two times.
"If JEE Main can be conducted in multiple sessions, why not NEET?" parents ask.
"The effect of pandemic is equally disturbing for students of engineering and medical both. The NTA should seriously consider holding two sessions of NEET", they demand.
However, the official sources said holding NEET twice is not possible and the medical entrance will be held only in one session like before. "The medical entrance will be held only once and in pen and paper base mode as before", the sources said.
Candidates should also note that it had already been declared that NEET syllabus will remain same for the 2021 exam.
