JEE (Main) Feb 2021 Result Today

JEE Main February 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare today i.e. Sunday March 07, 2021 the result of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) conducted in the month of February.
The NTA had on March 02 released the Question Papers, OMR Sheet of candidates and Answer Keys of JEE Main Feb.
As per the JEE Main 2021 calendar, NTA is schedule to declare the JEE Main result of the first session held in the month of February on Sunday March 07.
Once declared, JEE Main result will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates should note that along with the result, NTA will also publish the toppers list and their names, cut off and rank list (AIR - All India Rank).
The NTA is conducting JEE in 04 sessions. It had conducted JEE Main February Session on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021.
The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May.
JEE Main Session March 2021 will be held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021. The last date of registration for March session was March 06.
On the other hand, JEE Main April Session will be held on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, the 4th and final session of the year will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
