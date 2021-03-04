Nirupam slams Cong, NCP ministers enjoying Thackeray's celebration of Babri Masjid demolition

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam Thursday slammed the ministers and MLAs of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who were “enjoying” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as he “celebrated” during his speech in the state assembly the demolition of Babri Masjid.
Babri Masjid, the 16th century historic mosque in Ayodhya, was demolished by Hindutva extremists who were purportedly led by top BJP, RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP leaders.
Uddhav Thackeray, in his reply to the motion of thanks on the address of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Wednesday, said when the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya was razed, it was by the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's brave 'Shiv Sainiks' as all the others had fled from there.
Thackeray said this even as the ministers and MLAs of the Congress and NCP mutely sat listening to the former’s address.
“When the CM was 'celebrating' the razing of the Babri Mosque, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party ministers and members present were enjoying his speech”, Nirupam said.
“Doesn't it (CM's speech) have enough fertilizer to spur the growth of Owaisi's poisonous saplings?" he asked.
Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are running an alliance government in Maharashtra. Sanjay Nirpuam while slamming the Congress and NCP leaders also accused Thackeray of violating the Common Minimum Program (CMP) formed to run the alliance government.
“What aspect of it was part of the Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government?” Nirupam asked.
Interestingly, Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had refuted Thackeray saying “no Shiv Sainik participated in the demolition of Babri Masjid”.
“There was not a single Shiv Sainik present at that time there”, Fadnavis said accusing Thackeray of “misleading” people.
Meanwhile, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA compared Uddhav Thackeray with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the latter’s observation made about Chinese invasion.
Taking umbrage to Thackeray's statement that the Centre puts nails on roads to stop the farmers' protests, but flees when China comes before them, BJP Mumbai legislator Atul Bhatkalkar slammed the CM for "insulting" the Indian soldiers guarding the borders.
"Uddhavji has become the 'Rahul Gandhi of Maharashtra'. The CM should apologise to the country for his slurs against the soldiers. The people will definitely teach him a lesson for this 'Rahul Gandhi-giri'," warned Bhatkalkar.
