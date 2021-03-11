05 Muslims in Congress 2nd list of 26 for 2021 Assam Polls

2021 Assam Assembly Elections: The Congress Party late in the evening Wednesday released the 2nd list for the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 containing the names of 26 candidates, including 05 Muslims.
In its 1st list of 40 candidates, the Congress party had names of 02 Muslims. With the addition of 05 more names, a total of 07 Muslims will contest the 1st and 2nd phase of Assam state elections.
The elections are scheduled to be held in three phases in Assam with the polling for the 1st Phase to be held on March 27.
In its 2nd list of 26 candidates released for second phase of Assam state elections, Congress has given party tickets to Siddique Ahmed (Karimganj South), Misbahul Islam Laskar (Barkhola), Khaliluddin Majumdar (Katigora), Md Ilias Ali (Dalgaon) and Dr Asif Mohd Nazar (Laharighat).
The Congress also appointed senior leaders Mohan Prakash and Jaydev Jena as special observers.
According to the new list, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan will contest from Nalbari while Misbahul Islam Laskar will be trying his luck from Borkhola.
Congress legislative party leader Debobrata Saikia will contest from Nazira and former Minister Rakibul Hussain will contest from Samaguri.
The party has named Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora from Gohpur, Ram Prasad Sharma from Barchalla and Anuj Kumar Mech from Tezpur. The party has also fielded Bismark Gogoi from Khumtai and Rana Goswami from Jorhat.
According to the poll panel, of the total 126 Assembly seats in Assam, eight are reserved for SC candidates and 16 for ST nominees.
The Congress in Assam is contesting in alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.