AISSEE 2021 Result Declared - Direct Link to Check

AISSEE 2021 Result Declared: National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of Sainik School Society has declared today i.e. Saturday March 13 on its website "aissee.nta.nic.in" the Result and Final Answer Key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE).
AISSEE 2021 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 07.02.2021 in the paper-pen modeat381 centres, located in 176 Cities across India, for admission to Class VI and Class IXof the Sainik Schools.
The NTA had released AISSEE 2020 provisional answer keys in the last week. The final asnwer key was released by the NTA soon before declaration of the result.
"Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys, OMR answer sheets and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during 04.03.2021 to 06.03.2021 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam", the NTA said.
"Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts", the NTA said.
"The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per norms specified by the Sainik School Society at subsequent stages of the admission process", the NTA said.
"School-wise, class wise, gender wise and category-wise Merit List will be prepared by NTA and hosted on NTA website. It will also be displayed on the website/s of the respective Sainik Schools", the NTA said.
