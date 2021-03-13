Sri Lanka to ban burqa, Islamic schools

Colombo: In a move widely seen as “anti-Muslim” and “Islamophobic” by many the Sri Lankan government announced to ban “burqa” and close down over one thousand Islamic schools.
Burqa is the clothing normally worn by Muslim women in a sign of modesty and honour.
The Sri Lankan government considers the Burqa a “sign of extremism”.
“I have signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds”, Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera is quoted by news agency Reuters while addressing a news conference.
The veil, as the burqa is translated in English, is in practice since days of the Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).
In separate styles, covering of face like “ghoonghat” is even practiced by even non-Muslim women and girls. The Sri Lankan government however considers it some new practice, and a “sign of religious extremism”.
"In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said.
"It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it”, the minister added.
Weerasekera also said that the government plans to ban more than a thousand Islamic schools (Madaris) that according to him were “flouting national education policy”.
"Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children," he said.
Sri Lanka was recently in news for not allowing the Muslim coronavirus victims Islamic funeral.
The Sri Lankan government lifted the controversial order to cremate, instead of Islamic funeral, the bodies of Muslims who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Feb 25, 2021, after months of protests by Muslim groups and international pleas.
