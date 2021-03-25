JEE (Main) March 2021 result published - List of 13 Toppers

JEE Main March 2021 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of JEE Main March 2021 on its JEE official website jeemain.nta.ac, today i.e. Thursday March 25.
NTA declared JEE Main March 2021 result, a day after releasing the Final Answer Keys.
As many as 13 students from different states of India have scored a perfect 100 percentile.
The names of toppers who scored 100% are:
Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana, Madur Adarsh Reddy (Telangana), Zenith Malhotra (Rajasthan), Josyula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Rohit Kumar (Rajasthan), Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Bratin Mondal (West Bengal), Siddharth Kalra (Delhi), Kumar Satyadarshi (Bihar), Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ashwin Abraham (Tamil Nadu), Atharva Abhijit Tambat (Maharashtra), Bakshi Gargi Makarand (Maharashtra).
Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana, Madur Adarsh Reddy (Telangana), Zenith Malhotra (Rajasthan), Josyula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Rohit Kumar (Rajasthan), Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Bratin Mondal (West Bengal), Siddharth Kalra (Delhi), Kumar Satyadarshi (Bihar), Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ashwin Abraham (Tamil Nadu), Atharva Abhijit Tambat (Maharashtra), Bakshi Gargi Makarand (Maharashtra).
Candidates should note that along with the result, NTA has published the toppers list and their names, cut off and rank list (AIR - All India Rank).
As many as six candidates had scored 100 percentile in JEE Main Feb 2021 exam. Komma Sharanya, from Telangana, was the topper among female candidates in the JEE 1st session held in February.
The six students who topped the first session of JEE Main 2021 are Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.