04 months into their protest, farmers celebrate Holi at Ghazipur border

Ghazipur: With nearly four months since the farmers have been protesting against the Union farm laws at various borders of the national capital, farmers are busy celebrating Holi at the borders.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) National spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait, also celebrated Holi with his supporters at the Ghazipur border.
He said that till the time the Union farm laws are not repealed, the farmers would not return to their homes.
Tikait also conveyed his Holi greetings to all and said:
"Until the government agrees to repeal the farm laws, the farmers would not return to their homes. The farmers will remain in the scorching heat. As much as the Central government causes inconvenience to the farmers, the more they will protest against the government."
Appealing to the people, Tikait said:
"Celebrate Holi in a peaceful manner. Colours play a significant part in our lives."
Other farmers present at the border also celebrated Holi with great fervour by applying colours at each other.
The farmers had already decided that this year's Holi would be celebrated with simplicity as nearly 300 farmers had died during the farmers' protests since November 26 last year, they said.
Earlier, on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' on Sunday, the farmers burnt the copies of the farm laws.
The farmers said that they will not play Holi with colours and rather use soil to celebrate the festival adding that if the farm laws are not withdrawn then they will celebrate Diwali also at the borders of Delhi.
They had also invited the police personnel from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, deployed at the borders, to join the Holi celebrations.
