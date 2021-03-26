Maulana Fazlur Rahman Madani passes away

Malegaon: Maulana Fazlur Rahman Madani, renowned Cleric, Scholar, Mufti and former Rector pf Jamia Mohammadia Mansoora Malegaon passed away Friday. He was 72.
Daktoor Falzur Rahman died at Iqra Hospital in Malegaon in the wee hours of Friday.
“He will be buried at Sangmeshwar Burial Ground in Malegaon at around 03:00 pm Friday”, his elder son Ahmed Fazlur Rahman Madani told ummid.com.
Dr Fazlur Rahman Madani was found Convid-19 positive about a month ago. Following the infection, he was admitted to the Corona Care unit of Iqra Hospital in Malegaon. After the necessary treatment and the quarantine period, he was discharged in the last week.
“His condition however deteriorated Wednesday and he was again admitted to Iqra Hosiptal”, family sources said.
“Doctors on duty tried everything in their hands to save the precious life of the renowned cleric. But all their efforts proved futile”, the family said.
“Daktoor breathed his last at around 02:30 am Friday”, the family said.
Dr Fazlur Rahman's wife had died and buried in Malegaon three years ago. Besides three sons and three daughters, Dr Fazlur Rahman has left behind him thousands of students spread all across the world.
Back in 2008, when Muslims were framed and haunted in the name of fighting terrorism, Dr Fazlur Rahman spoke to ummid.com and denounced terrorism and all kinds of violence. Watch the video:
Originally hailing from Shankar Nagar in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Fazlur Rahman Madani was one of the tallest living figures among his contemporaries. After completing doctorate from Jamia Islamia Madinah (Madina University) he joined Jamia Mohammadia Mansoora in Malegaon and rendered his services as Rector for decades.
Recently, Dr Fazlur Rahman joined social media and also started his blog where thousands of people from around the world were in contact with him.
