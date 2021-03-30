JAC 10th Admit Card 2021 - Direct Link to Download

JAC 10th 2021 Board Exam: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the students appearing for the Jharkhand Board Secondary Matric Class 10 Examination to be held in the month of May, 2021.
Students appearing for Jharkhand board 10th exam should note that they cannot directly download their admit cards from the website. Instead, they need to contact their respective shools to collect the admit cards.
After collecting the admit card from respective schools, students should check if their name, photo, school name, exam centre and other important details are correct and have no errors.
In case of any error or mis-print they should immediately report to the principal and exam in-charge.
Students should note that Admit Card is mandatory document to appear in the exam. In its absence or it carrying wrong information, students could be barred from appearing in the exam.
JAC 10th board 2021 exam will be held from May 4 to 21, 2021. The exams will be conducted in morning shift i.e. from 09.45 am to 01:00 pm.
Jharkhand 10th and 12th board exams are normally conducted annually in the months of February and March. This year however all exams are delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Students should also note that the result of Jharkhand board 10th exam will be released in the month of July. Earlier, class 10 exam results are declared by the end of March on early May.
