Kerala 12th Plus 2 Time Table 2021 (detailed) released

Kerala 12th Plus 2 Time Table 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in the detailed time table, also called date sheet, for Kerala Class 12 board (Plus 2) exam 2021.
Kerala Higher Secondary exams 2021 will start on April 8 and continue till April 26, 2021.
Students should note that DHSE will conduct the 12th board exam in offline i.e. pen and paper mode. Students should note that the exam will not be held in Online Mode as demanded by students and parents in some states.
Students should also note that 12th exams for Arts stream will begin on April 8 with Main subjects and end on April 22, 2021 with Part 1 English as the last paper.
The Science stream exams 2021 in Kerala will commence with the subjects Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old), and Electronic Systems papers on April 8.
Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies and Communicative English papers will be held on April 9, 2021.
Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application and English Literature paper will be held on April 12, 2021.
The all important Mathematics, Part III Language, Snanskrit Satstra and Psychology will be conducted on April 17, 2021.
Physics and Economics papers will be held on April 20, Geography and other subjects on April 24.
The exam will end on April 26, 2021 with Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science and Statistics.
Kerala 12th Plus 2 exam is normally held in March and the result is declared in May. This year however the exams are delayed because of the Coronavirus and state elections.
Apart from the Plus 2 examination, Pareeksha Bhawan also conducts other examinations, SSLC and for certification of qualified teaching faculty through KTET and other similar examinations.
