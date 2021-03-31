“Durable peace and stability in South Asia”: Imran Khan replies to Modi’s letter

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying creation of an "enabling environment" is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India.
Imran Khan's letter was in reply to Prime Minister Modi's letter to him last week to extend greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
In his letter, PM Modi had said that India desires cordial relations with Pakistan but an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is "imperative" for it.
In his reply to PM Modi's letter, Imran Khan thanked him and said the people of Pakistan also desire peaceful cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India.
"We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan in particular the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," he wrote in the letter dated March 29.
Khan said that creation of an "enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue."
He also expressed best wishes for the people of India in their struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is the full text of Imran Khan’s letter:
Excellency
I thank for your letter conveying greetings on Pakistan Day.
The people of Pakistan commemorate this Day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realize their full potential.
The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.
Creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue.
I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Imran Khan
