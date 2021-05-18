Twins succumb to Coronavirus in Meerut one after another

[Family photo (file)]
Meerut: Twin brothers, who were born three minutes apart, died of Coronavirus disease in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, one after another and days after their birthday.
Joefred Varghese Gregory and Ralphred George Gregory (24) – both computer engineers, had infected with the Coronavirus the same day on April 23 – incidentally their birthday.
They were admitted to the same hospital and battled together the deadly disease for ten days before succumbing on May 13 and May 14.
The twins were born to Gregory Raymond Raphael and Soja, both teachers at St Thomas School in Meerut, on April 23, 1997.
“Our family is broken. Covid took away my sons who had never harmed anyone in their entire lives,” says the grieving father, originally from Kerala.
Meerut is the worst affected district by Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, Meerut surpassed all districts of Uttar Pradesh in terms of daily Covid cases, deaths and active cases.
The real picture - Surajkund, UP's Meerut cremation ground where a body awaits it's turn because every spot is occupied #COVIDEmergency #COVID19 #coronavirus video - munish kumar pic.twitter.com/gBCIA8aAm1— Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) May 17, 2021
Along with battling the Coronavirus, people in Meerut are also facing tough time because of what the Allahabad High Court said, “very delicate, fragile and debilitated” medical infrastructure.
"A patient is admitted to the hospital in absolute care of doctors and paramedical staff and if they adopt a casual approach, then it is a case of serious misconduct. They are playing with the lives of innocent people. In these few months, we have realised that the state's medical infrastructure as it stands today, is very delicate, fragile and debilitated," the court observed Monday while referring to the disposal of the body of a patient, Santosh Kumar, as unidentified in Meerut district hospital.
