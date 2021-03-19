GATE (2021) Result Declared - Direct Link to Check

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021): The Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released on the official website (gate.iitb.ac.in) the result of GATE 2021.
Candidates who had appeared for GATE 2021 can check their result, score and rank using the following steps.
As per the schedule, GATE 2021 result was supposed to be declared on March 22. It was however declared two days ahead of the announced schedule.
A total of 1,26,813 candidates have qualified GATE 2021 with a pass percentage of 17.82.
"The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varies from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent," IIT-Bombay release mentioned.
The GATE score is determined for all the 25 subject papers of the exam. For the exams which are held in the single session, raw scores are converted into GATE score. Whereas, for the papers held in multiple sessions, the normalised marks are turned into GATE score.
IIT Bombay had conducted GATE 2021 between Februray 06 to February 14, 2021. It had released the Provisional Answer Key on Feb 27, 2021.
IIT Bombay had earlier released the final answer keys and question papers of GATE 2021 on the official website.
