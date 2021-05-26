JEE Advanced 2021 deferred till further notice

JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur has deferred and postponed till further notice JEE Advanced scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021.
The decision to postpone IIT JEE Advanced has been taken in view of the Covid-19 situation.
“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed", IIT Kharagpur said in official notification.
IIT Kharagpur further said that the new date will be declared at a suitable time
"The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” it said.
Top 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the JEE Main examination are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced held every year for admission in IIT and other prime engineering institutions.
IIT Kharagpur had earlier launched Mock Test for the students to practice. Even as the engineering entrance exam has been postponed, students can yet use the Mock Test and practice.
The conducting body has also published in PDF detailed syllabus of Architecture Aptitude Test to be held in July 2021.
Candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2021 can also access Past Question Papers from the year 2007 till 2020 to understand and become familiar with the actual exam.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.