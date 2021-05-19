"I Regret Voting You": Biden's support for Israel sparks massive protest in Dearborn

Dearborn (Michigan): Thousands of Americans thronged the Dearborn streets Tuesday May 18 demanding “Free Palestine” and condemning US President Joe Biden’s Israel policy.
At least 220 Palestinians, including 63 children, have been killed in Gaza since the latest violence flared on May 10. About 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded.
Twelve people in Israel have died, including two children, while at least 300 Israelis have been wounded.
Besides openly siding with Israel, Biden recently approved a $735M weapons sale to it, and blocked three UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire.
[Image tweeted by Wajahat Kazmi @KazmiWajahat]
Biden was in Dearborn to visit Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. At the facility, he also took a test drive of Ford electric truck.
However, as Biden took the wheel for the test drive, thousands of people marched on the street, shouting “Free Free Palestine” and slamming US support for Israel in the on-going conflict in the Middle East.
“Free, free Palestine,” chants crowd of Arab Americans outside Dearborn Police station in direction of Ford Rouge plant where Pres. Biden is speaking this afternoon. “Joe Biden is going to hear from us today, one way or another” said attorney Amer Zahr pic.twitter.com/FEvOSLnfcq— Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) May 18, 2021
“Free, free Palestine,” chants crowd of Arab Americans outside Dearborn Police station in direction of Ford Rouge plant where Pres. Biden is speaking this afternoon. “Joe Biden is going to hear from us today, one way or another” said attorney Amer Zahr pic.twitter.com/FEvOSLnfcq
Dearborn, Michigan a swing state is home to the largest Muslim population in the United States. Most of these Muslims had voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Elections. However, they now regret voting for him.
“He should not be supporting them. I regret voting him,” said Dawood Ali, 21, at the demonstration.
“We gave Joe Biden more than 70% of our vote, and he gave us nothing in return”, protesters call out Democratic leadership in Dearborn Tuesday.
“We gave Joe Biden more than 70% of our vote, and he gave us nothing in return.” Protesters call out Democratic leadership in Dearborn this afternoon #Dearborn pic.twitter.com/ekpYoaA53D— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) May 18, 2021
“We gave Joe Biden more than 70% of our vote, and he gave us nothing in return.” Protesters call out Democratic leadership in Dearborn this afternoon #Dearborn pic.twitter.com/ekpYoaA53D
The protesters were chanting the slogan “Free Free Palestine” while carrying the placard that read “Israel is real terrorist”, “Stop funding Genocide” and “Our Tax Money is Funding Genocide”.
Biden faced questions about Israel even at the Ford facility in Dearborn. The President in fact joked about running over a reporter asking him about Israel: “CanI ask you a quick question on Israel?
In truck, Biden replies: “No, you can’t. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it.”
Earlier Imad Hamad, Executive Director American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA), in an open letter addressing Joe Bidden asked for swift, just and fair action to end the sufferings of the Palestinians living in Gaza.
“To the Arab and Muslim American communities, as well as fellow peace-loving Americans, your visit is an occasion for you to hear loud and clear the call for justice for the occupied Palestinians”, Imad wrote.
“We urge you to act swiftly, fairly and justly to end the human suffering that the Israeli war on Gaza is imposing on its population. The fact that Israel bombed the media’s building is evidence that Israel is hitting civilian targets. The goal of the Israeli war is to harm the population and terrorize it”, he said.
“This is an illegal and immoral war”, he added.
“We want you to hear our voices loud and clear: Palestinian lives matter. Peace now. Justice today”, Imad wrote.
Meanwhile, at Ford facility in Dearborn, Biden directly addressed Rashida Tlaib, the American Muslim from Palestinian origin and the first Muslim woman in US Congress, and assured her all help.
"And from my heart, I pray that your grandma and family are well. I promise you I'll do everything to see that they are, on the West Bank. You're a fighter and God thank you for being a fighter”, Biden said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.