Nokia T20 Tablet Unpacked; Explore Specs, Features and Price

Nokia T20 tablet comes with a 2K display, Unisoc T610 Octa-Core processor, 8MP rear camera, 8200mAh battery and more

Monday November 1, 2021 5:06 PM, IANS

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones on Monday launched its new tablet 'Nokia T20' in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 15,499.

The device comes with a 2K display, Unisoc T610 Octa-Core processor, 8MP rear camera, 8200mAh battery and more.

"At HMD, we keep a close track of the evolving requirements of consumers from a technology standpoint. We have witnessed that tablet usage has grown immensely in the past one year," HMD Global VP Sanmeet Singh Kochhar said in a statement.

The Nokia T20 tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and a 5:3 aspect ratio. Further, the display has a pixel density of 226 PPI, 400 nits of brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device packs a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage.

 


In terms of optics, the tablet sports an 8MP camera sensor at the back with an LED flash. There is also a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

"15W Fast Charging"

The tablet also packs an 8,200 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C. It runs Android 11 out of the box and will get up to three years of software support.

The connectivity features are 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C. It is IP52 rated for dust and splash resistance.

The Wi-Fi-only model measures 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm and weighs 465 grams for the Wi-Fi version and 470 grams for the 4G LTE model.

 

