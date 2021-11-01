Over 100 injured as two trains crash at Salisbury in Southern England

London: Over100 people were injured after two trains crashed at Salisbury in Southern England's Wiltshire on Sunday, and emergency services were at the scene, Wiltshire Police said.
The collision took place in Salisbury's Fisherton Tunnel. As many as 120 people have been rescued.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue declared the crash a "major incident" and 50 firefighters were in attendance, Xinhua news agency reported.
Other train services in the area, close to the Fisherton Tunnel, have been halted.
The driver of one train had to be cut free from his cab by firefighters after the serious derailment and collision.
"Officers are continuing to respond to the incident at Fisherton Tunnel. A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died," said British Transport Police.
"Officers were called at 6:46 p.m. following reports of a train derailed. We are on spot alongside paramedics and the fire brigade."
The rail accident Investigation Branch said they were deploying inspectors to the site of a collision between the two trains near Salisbury Tunnel Junction.
