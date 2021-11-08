Brunei registers 40 new Coronavirus cases, 13,782 cases in total

Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei has reported 40 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 13,782.
All 40 Covid cases were reported on Sunday. According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the newly recorded cases were local infections.
While the source of 16 local infections was still under investigation, no new clusters have been detected and one cluster was closed following no new cases in the cluster for 28 days, bringing the total number of active clusters to 183, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 12,603 recoveries have been reported, and 1,085 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei. Ninety-four patients have passed away so far in the country.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 250 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.04 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.24 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 250,610,452, 5,048,865 and 7,246,604,164, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,487,740 and 754,429, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,355,509 cases and Brazil third with 21,880,439 infections.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,346,961), Russia (8,651,561), Turkey (8,233,649), France (7,319,526), Iran (5,987,814), Argentina (5,296,781), Spain (5,025,639), Colombia (5,015,042), Italy (4,808,047), Germany (4,780,569), Indonesia (4,247,320), Mexico (3,825,404), Ukraine (3,218,967) and Poland (3,104,220), the CSSE figures showed.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (609,447), India (460,791), Mexico (289,674), Russia (242,241), Peru (200,409), Indonesia (143,519), the UK (142,236), Italy (132,391), Colombia (127,533), Iran (127,299), France (118,866) and Argentina (116,104).
