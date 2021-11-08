Malaysia records over 4.3K new Covid-19 cases, 35 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia reported another 4,343 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the national total to 2,506,309, according to the Health Ministry.
Some nine of the new cases are imported, with 4,334 being local transmissions, data released on the Ministry's website showed.
Another 35 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,291, Xinhua news agency reported.
About 5,190 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,412,395.
There are some 64,623 active cases, among which 554 are being held in intensive care units and 272 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported 38,027 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and some 78.2 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.2 per cent have been fully vaccinated.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 250 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.04 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.24 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 250,610,452, 5,048,865 and 7,246,604,164, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,487,740 and 754,429, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,355,509 cases and Brazil third with 21,880,439 infections.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,346,961), Russia (8,651,561), Turkey (8,233,649), France (7,319,526), Iran (5,987,814), Argentina (5,296,781), Spain (5,025,639), Colombia (5,015,042), Italy (4,808,047), Germany (4,780,569), Indonesia (4,247,320), Mexico (3,825,404), Ukraine (3,218,967) and Poland (3,104,220), the CSSE figures showed.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (609,447), India (460,791), Mexico (289,674), Russia (242,241), Peru (200,409), Indonesia (143,519), the UK (142,236), Italy (132,391), Colombia (127,533), Iran (127,299), France (118,866) and Argentina (116,104).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.