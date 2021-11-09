logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Phones & Gadgets

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition price out

Smartphone maker OnePlus has officially announced the price of Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2

Tuesday November 9, 2021 11:47 AM, IANS

OnePlus Nord2x Pac Man Edition

[Representative image.]

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OnePlus has officially announced the Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2.

According to the company, the smartphone will be sold in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 37,999.

Currently, there is no word yet as to when it will go on sale.

"OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition Features"

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition comes with games, challenges, and lots of exclusive PAC-MAN content throughout.

The Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition bears the same specifications as the regular Nord 2 5G smartphone. The Pac-Man edition comes with a back that glows in the dark and will feature Pac-Man themes.

The smartphone boots Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box.

 


"With the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, we have not just overhauled OxygenOS UI and filled it with nods to PAC-MAN. Instead, we've gamified the device's software experience by inserting games, challenges, and lots of exclusive (and hidden) PAC-MAN content throughout, some of which you'll need to unlock," the firm said in a statement.

"OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition Specification"

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera along with a 2MP macro unit. There is a 32MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone houses a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for Face unlock.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo