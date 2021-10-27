JoSAA 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today - Direct Link

JoSAA 2021 Seat Allocation Round 1: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to publish the First Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, for the academic year 2021-22 today on Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Candidates can access JoSAA First Round Seat Allocation result on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in from 10:00 am today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. lick on the tab marked with "Round -1: View Allotment Results and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee".
4. Enter JEE Main 2021 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
5. Click on Login.
If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE (Advanced) 2021 password instead of JEE Main credentials.
Candidates should also note that there is a separate link to print locked choices, and it has already been made active on the home page.
Candidates should also note that First round reporting for Document Verification and Seat Acceptance is from October 27 to 30, 2021 - both days included from morning 10:00 to 05:00 pm.
JoSAA had published on October 22 First Round of Seat Allotment whereas it published on October 24 the Mock Seat Allocation 2 on its official website.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation - 1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 21, 2021, 17:00 IST: October 22, 2021
Display of Mock Seat Allocation - 2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 23, 2021, 17:00 IST: October 24, 2021
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: October 25, 2021.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): October 27, 2021.
Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): October 27 to 30, 2021.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): November 1, 2021
Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2): November 2 to 3, 2021
Seat Allocation (Round 3): November 6, 2021
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 - online registration and choice filling process through its official website josaa.nic.in by the students who are seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premiuim engineering institutions based on JEE Advanced 2020 Score started on October 16, 2021.
JoSAA counselling started after the declaration of result JEE Advanced 2021 on October 15.
