JoSAA 2021 Registration, Choice Filling start

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021: Online registration process and choice filling through the official website josaa.nic.in by the students who are seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premium engineering institutions based on JEE Advanced 2021 score has started from today i.e. Saturday October 16.
JoSAA 2021 online registration started today at 10:00 am. The last date for JoSAA 2021 Online Registration and Choice Filling is fixed as October 25, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration and Choice Filling"
3. Enter your JEE (Main) 2021 Application Number, Password and Security Pin
4. Click on Login
5. Proceed with the instructions to complete the Registration Proces
Candidates should note that There will be a total of six rounds of "JOSAA Counselling" for admission to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result on October 27, round 2 result will be declared on November 1, Round 3 result on November 6, Round 4 result on November 10, Round 5 result on November 14 whereas the result of the Round 6 and final round of JOSAA 2021counselling will be published on November 18, as per the JoSAA schedule 2021.
Before the declaration of "JOSAA Round 1 allotment result", there will be two rounds of Mock Seat Allocation – result of first mock allocation will be declared on October 22 and that of second will be out on October 24.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: October 16, 2021.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 21, 2021, 17:00 IST: October 22, 2021
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 23, 2021, 17:00 IST: October 24, 2021
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: October 25, 2021.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): October 27, 2021.
Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): October 27 to 30, 2021.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): November 1, 2021
Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2): November 2 to 3, 2021
Seat Allocation (Round 3): November 6, 2021
JoSAA registration has started after JEE Advanced 2021 result is declared by IIT Kharagpur Friday. Key points of the registration process are compiled as under.
Filling-in of choices: Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference. Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices of their interest as possible.
Locking of choices: Candidates MUST “lock” their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.
Number of rounds of seat allocation: JoSAA will conduct six rounds that is 1st through 6th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2021.
Seat acceptance: Candidates allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/SBI NetBanking/SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance .
Participation in subsequent rounds: A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of academic program.
Dual Reporting: If in a subsequent round, a candidate’s allotment from NIT+ system changes to an IIT, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at an IIT reporting centre, similarly if a candidate’s allotment from IIT changes to an NIT+ system, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at any NIT+ reporting centre, failure to do so will result in forfeiture of seats allocated in both NIT+ system and IIT.
Withdraw option: A candidate, who has already accepted a seat, can withdraw the seat by reporting at a reporting center up to sixth round of seat allocation.
