JEE Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal is AIR 1, Kavya female topper

JEE Advanced 2021 Merit List: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi Zone is JEE Advanced 2021 Topper, securing the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Common Rank List (CRL) Merit List of the toppers released by IIT Kharapur Friday.
Mridul has secured 348 out of the total 360 marks in JEE Advanced held on October 03, 2021.
On the other hand, Kavya Chopra - again of IIT Delhi Zone has secured the top rank among the female candidates. Kavya has obtained 286 marks out of the total 360.
IIT – K said a total of 1,41,699 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2021.
"Out of them a total of 41,862 candidates qualified the IIT JEE entrance exam", IIT-K said.
As per the gender-wise result, 6452 are females and the rest 35410 are boys. (Read JEE Advanced 2021 result live updates here.)
IIT Kharagpur, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2021, released today i.e. Friday October 15, 2021 on its official website jeeadv.ac.in the result of the important engineering entrance exam conducted for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions.
Along with the result, IIT-K has also released All India Rank List, also called called "JEE Advanced 2021 AIR" and Cut Off.
IIT-K had conducted JEE Advanced for this year on Sunday October 03, 2021. It released JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key on October 10. Before that candidates’ responses and OMR sheet were published on October 05, 2021.
Candidates should also note that JEE Advanced result will be prepared based on the Final Answer Keys.
Candidates should also note that to be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, he or she needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject with an aggregate score of 35 per cent.
Along with the result, IIT K will also publish today JEE Advanced Toppers List 2021, All India Rank (AIR) List, Merit List, cut off and individual marks and score of the candidates on the official website.
Upon declaration of JEE Advanced result today, Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will then conduct counselling for admission in IIT, IIScs, IISERs, NITs and other institutes based on students JEE Advanced rank and score. JOSAA has already published detailed notification and counselling schedule for the year 2021-22.
Students, especially in North East India, who do not get admission through JOSAA 2021 counselling can participate in “CSAB Counselling”.
A Central Counselling Board (CCB) constituted by the Govt. of India coordinated admissions to UG degree programmes in engineering, technology and architecture in respect of selected institutes till 2012. From 2013 onwards, CCB and AIEEE have been renamed as Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) and JEE (Main) respectively.
Based on the rank of JEE (main), admissions will also be made to the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs on supernumerary seats in NITs for Union Territories, and in some AICTE approved Institutes for North East and Union Territories (NEUT) through this centralized seat allocation procedure.
