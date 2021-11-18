KCET 2021 Mock Allotment - Direct Link to Check

KEA Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy Mock Allotment Result 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Thursday November 18, 2021 on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in "Mock Allotment Result" for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
2. On the link "KCET 2021 Mock Allotment Results".
3. Enter CET Number.
4. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Mock Allotment Result.
As per the schedule released by KEA, KCET Mock Result will be published on the official website after 04:00 pm today.
Candidates should note that allotment result published today is not actual. It is mock result published so that students can understand the admission process, and see the mock result of choices they have filled.
Candidates should note that for admission to UGCET (Engineering / Architecture / Agriculture / Veterinary / Pharmacy / Naturopathy and Yoga) courses, Mock Seat Allotment will be conducted based on the Merit and Options entered by the candidates, and by following the Roster System.
After verifying the result, candidates are free to change, reorder, delete, and add to their preference of courses and colleges.
"Candidates will not be able to change their options after the scheduled date and time", KEA said.
• Publication of Mock Allotment Result: November 18, 2021
• Provision to change or modify options: November 18 to 20, 2021
• Publication of First Round Allotment result: November 23, 2021
• Exercise of choices by the candidates against the allotted seats in the 1st round: November 23 to 25, 2021
• Payment of fees and downloading of admission order: November 24 to 27, 2021
• Last date of reporting to the allotted college: November 29, 2021
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had earlier also published the UGCET 2021 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had later asked students to make choices and fill options from November 02, 2021. The last date of option entry was initially fixed as November 08. It was later extended till November 13, 2021. Candidates can refer information brochure for seat matrix, cut off, fee details etc published on the website.
