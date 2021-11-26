Saudi Arabia lifts ban on travellers from India, Pakistan

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Thursday announced that it will lift entry ban on expats from India, Pakistan and other four countries that was introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The decision has come as a major relief for the expatriates and students who are stranded in the two countries due to Covid-19, and those planning pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah.
The latest directives issued by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior are for foreign travellers from India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam and Egypt.
Following this, foreign travellers from these countries will now be able to enter Saudi Arabia without the need to spend 14 days in transit outside their countries.
The changes will commence at 1 a.m. on December 1, 2021.
Saudi Arabia had earlier lifted the travel ban on foreign travellers which was imposed last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic from May 17, 2021. However, travellers from India, Pakistan and some other countries were still barred from entering the Kingdom.
The Kingdom had earlier eased restrictions but with a condition that travellers from India, Pakistan and other listed countries should spend at least 14 days in quarantine in a third country.
The latest decision to revoke this condition is bound to help thousands of students and expatriates wishing to go back to the Kingdom.
The lifting of ban also means pilgrims from India, Pakistan, Indonesia and the other 3 countries will also be able to perform Umrah, and even Hajj if permitted.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.