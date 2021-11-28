UPTET Nov 28, 2021 cancelled after paper leak

Lucknow: In a major development for thousands of teachers, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has cancelled Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET 2021) after reports of paper leak.
Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) was scheduled to be held today i.e. November 28, 2021.
“UPTET 2021 examination has been cancelled following information of paper leak”, UP Education Minister Satish Dwivedi told the media.
The state is yet to decide the new date and time of the important exam conducted for recruitment of teachers in Uttar Pradesh.
“UP government will conduct the exam again within a month”, the minister said announcing that an investigation will be conducted by UP STF into the reports of paper leak.
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) had invited online application for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) examination 2021 from the eligible candidates from October 07. The last date to apply is October 25, 2021.
Teacher Eligibility Test known as TET, conducted as per the NCTE guidelines, is an Indian entrance examination for teachers. The test is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from classes 1 to 8.
Paper 1 is meant for teachers opting for classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those opting for classes 6 to 8. It is conducted by both Central government and State governments in India.
