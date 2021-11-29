MHT CET Engineering 2021: CAP Round 1 Option Form filling starts

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has asked students to fill and submit option form for FE 2021 CAP Round 1 underway for admission to First Year Engineering B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with EN21 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
It should be noted that students whose names figure in the FE21 Merit List will only be allowed to fill and submit the option form and participate in CAP Round 1 and consequent rounds of Engineering admission counselling of Maharashtra CET Cell.
Candidates whose names figure in the Final Merit list should note that the date and time for option form submission is between November 29 to December 01, 2021.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment based on options and choices submitted by the candidates. The candidates should hence properly study the Seat Matrix published on the official website.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on its official website fe2021.mahacet.org FE 2021 Final Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses on Sunday November 28, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on November 24, 2021 Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in First Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E and B.Tech).
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier started receiving online applications for First Year Engineering Admission from November 02, 2021. The last date was initially fixed as Nov 18. It was later extended till Nov 21.
Display of FE21 Provisional Merit List: November 24, 2021
Display of the FE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 28, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for FE 2021 CAP Round I: November 28, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: November 29 to December 01, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 03, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : December 08, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 13, 2021
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that First Year Engineerinf CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 08, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on December 09, 2021.
