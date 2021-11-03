Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2021: Registration Starts

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. / B.Tech) Admission 2021: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website fe2021.mahacet.org the Notification and has simultaneously started online registration for Admission to First Year in the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech coursea for the year 2021-22.
According to the Maharashtra Engineering Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration has started from Tuesday November 02, 2021. The last date of application is November 18, 2021.
1. Click here to go to official website: fe2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2021 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2021 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use JEE Main 2021 IDs.
5.Follow the instruction and complete the registration.
1. Click here to go to official website: fe2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2021 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2021 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use JEE Main 2021 IDs.
5.Follow the instruction and complete the registration.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineerinf course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 02 to 18, 2021.
Display of Provisional Merit List: November 22, 2021
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 23 to 25, 2021
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 02, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : December 07, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 11, 2021
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 02 to 18, 2021.
Display of Provisional Merit List: November 22, 2021
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 23 to 25, 2021
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 02, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : December 07, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 11, 2021
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2021) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.