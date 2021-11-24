Maharashtra Engineering FE 2021 Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website fe2021.mahacet.org today i.e. Wednesday November 24, 2021 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Provisional Merit List (Maharashtra & All India)" in the Downloads section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should check their names and other details in the Maharashtra CET Cell Provisional Merit List FE 2021. In case of any error, they should immediately contact Maharashtra Admission Cell.
Maharashtra Engineering FE21 Final Merit List and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I will be published on November 28, 2021.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier started receiving online applications for First Year Engineering Admission from November 02, 2021. The last date was initially fixed as Nov 18. It was later extended till Nov 21.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 02 to 21, 2021. (Originally fixed as November 18)
Display of FE21 Provisional Merit List: November 24, 2021
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 25 to 27, 2021
Display of the FE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 28, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for FE 2021 CAP Round I: November 28, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 03, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : December 08, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 13, 2021
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2021) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021.
