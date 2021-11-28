MHT CET 2021 Engineering Final Merit List, CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix today

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website fe2021.mahacet.org today i.e. Sunday November 28, 2021 FE 2021 Final Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Final Merit List Status (Maharashtra & All India)" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with EN21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will also publish today i.e. November 28, 2021 Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for First Year Engineering CAP Round I for the year 2021-22 on its official website.
Candidates should also note that the CET Cell has not confirmed any specific time to release the two important documents. However, FE 21 Seat Matrix will be released first, and after few hours Final Merit List will be published.
After the publication of FE 2021 Final Merit List, candidates will be required to submit their college options using choice form filling link on the official website between November 29 to December 01, 2021, as per the admission schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on November 24, 2021 Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in First Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E and B.Tech).
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier started receiving online applications for First Year Engineering Admission from November 02, 2021. The last date was initially fixed as Nov 18. It was later extended till Nov 21.
Display of FE21 Provisional Merit List: November 24, 2021
Display of the FE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 28, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for FE 2021 CAP Round I: November 28, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: November 29 to December 01, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 03, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : December 08, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 13, 2021
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2021) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021.
