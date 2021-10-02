Noted comedian Umar Sharif dies at 66

[Image tweeted by PMO Pakistan]
Islamabad: Noted comedian Umar Sharif died at the age of 66.
Umar Sharif breathed his last in Germany where he was recently shifted from Pakistan for medical treatment.
The sad demise of the actor-comedian was announced by Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany.
“With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way”, he wrote on Twitter.
Umar Sharif was ailing since last few months and was under the treatment in a hospital in Islamabad.
He had made a fervent appeal from the hospital bed, appealing Prime Minister Imran Khan to shift him to any other country for treatment.
Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was saddened to learn of Sharif's passing. Taking to his Twitter account, he said that he had "the good fortune" of touring with the comedian to raise funds for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.
"Saddened to learn of Umar Sharif's passing. I had the good fortune of touring with him to raise funds for SKMT. He was one of our great entertainers and will be missed. My prayers and condolences go to his family", Imran Khan wrote.
Sharif had boarded an air ambulance for treatment at a hospital in the US on September 28. However, his condition deteriorated on the way and was admitted to a hospital during a stopover in Germany, according to Dawn.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.