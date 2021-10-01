Maha TET 2021 exam date changed again

Maha TET 2021: Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad has once again changed the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET 2021) date which was originally scheduled to be held on October 10, 2021.
As per the latest notification issued Thursday Maha TET 2021 will now be held on October 30, 2021.
Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad in the original notification said that Maha TET this year will be held on October 10, 2021.
Later, in a notification issued on September 20, 2021, it postponed the exam and said the compulsory teacher eligibility test will be held on October 31, 2021.
However, as per the latest notification issued on Thursday September 30, 2021, the education department said Maha TET 2021 will be held on October 30, 2021 as per the following schedule:
MAHA TET 2021 Paper 1: October 30, 2021 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.
Maharashtra TET 2021 Paper 2: October 30, 2021 from 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm.
According to the MAHA TET 2021 revised schedule, Admit Card (Hall Ticket) of the candidates registered for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 will be available for download from October 14, 2021.
Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET 2021 Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET 2021 Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.
The entrance test is compulsory for all teachers.
Candidates who have registered for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website "mahatet.in" for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.
