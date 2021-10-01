UGC NET Dec 2020/June 2021 Cycle dates revised again

UGC NET October 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again rescheduled UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle that was supposed to be held in October this year.
After multiple delays, the NTA had decided to conduct UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 from October 6 to 8, and after a week’s break, from October 17 and end on October 19, 2021.
The NTA has now decided to change the UGC NET 2021 date once again following the requests from candidates who say the exam on the above dates will clash with other major exams.
“Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 06th and 07th October 2021", the NTA said.
"The new and revised dates of examination are from Sunday October 17 to Monday October 25, 2021", the NTA said.
UGC NET is the eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test will be conducted in Online Computer based mode.
"The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour duration and in Compur based mode", the UGC NET May 2021 Notification said.
UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.
The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET. However, candidates qualifying exclusively for an assistant professor are not considered for JRF.
Candidates should note that Admit Card will be released in the next few days. More details can be found on official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
