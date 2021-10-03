Union minister's son runs SUV over protesting farmers, 3 dead

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): At least three people are feared dead after Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra, allegedly ploughed his SUV into a group of protesting farmers on Sunday, media reported.
The farmers were protesting against the Modi government’s three farm bills ahead of an event in Tikunia.
UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya and Ashish Mishra were in the village to receive the union minister.
According to media reports, protesting farmers rushed to Tikunia and captured the helipad after reports that MoS Ajay Mishra is coming to the village to address a rally.
The farmers came from adjoining villages like Palia, Bhira, Bijua, Khajuria and Sampurna Nagar with black flags in their hands, reports said.
As the protest intensified, Ashish Mishra allegedly ran his SUV into the farmers. At least three farmers have been reportedly killed in the incident.
The angry farmers set on fire the two vehicles of the BJP leaders after the incident, according to the local media report.
Visuals shared by local journalists showed a vehicle on fire and huge number of people shouting slogans and protesting over the killing of farmers.
District administration is so far maintain a guarded silence over the reported violence.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed Assistant Director General Prashant Kumar to reach Lakhimpur Kheri and bring the situation under control.
On the other hand, Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait said that he is reaching Lakhimpur to meet the injured farmers.
