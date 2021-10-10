UP NEET PG Merit List 2021 released on upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has published today i.e. Sunday October 10, 2021 on its official website upneet.gov.in the UP NEET PG 2021 Allotment List of the Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MDS and other Dental Courses.
1. Click here to go to the official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “UPNEET PG 2021 MDS First Round Merit List”.
3. NEET PG UP State Merit List for MDS (DENTAL) – 2021 will directly open in PDF.
Candidates should note that NEET PG UP State Merit List for MDS (DENTAL) – 2021 is 18-page document in PDF containing the names of 560 candidates who have registered for UP NEET MDS Counselling 2021.
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had started online registration for UP NEET PG Counselling from October 7, 2021. The last date of registration was October 9, 2021.
Candidates whose name is mentioned in the merit list should note that the date for choice filling and locking is October 8 to 12, 2021.
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has fixed October 12/13, 2021 to publish the result of seat allotment of the first round.
Candidates who are allotted seats will be able to download allotment letter from October 16 to 22, 2021.
