New York: Over the weekend, mega-billionaire Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates walked their oldest daughter Jennifer Gates down the aisle ahead of her nuptials with fellow Egyptian millionaire Nayel Nassar in a Muslim ceremony.
According to Fox Business, the private Muslim ceremony was held on Friday night in the backyard of the household’s 142-acre property in North Salem, New York while the family of US business tycoon invited around 300 guests for the main ceremony featuring performances by Coldplay and folk musician Harry Hudson.
The Microsoft heiress also shared the moment on official Instagram. “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind,” she captioned the social media post alongside a photo that showed her engagement ring.
Fox Business reported that during the wedding ceremony Jennifer Gates was photographed posing with bridesmaids in her wedding gown on Saturday at her sprawling 124-acre horse farm in upstate New York.
The Microsoft co-founder is said to have purchased the $15.82 million estate for Jennifer in 2018 shortly after she graduated from Stanford University. As per media reports, the wedding was likely to cost the Gates family "at least" $2 million.
The luxurious, star-studded event took weeks of planning. Photos that surfaced earlier this week showed the expansive property being transformed into an opulent wedding venue, complete with a stage, elaborate pavilions, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and a stage.
In addition to 25-year-old Jennifer's parents -- Bill and Melinda Gates -- attendees included brother Rory and sister Phoebe.
Also in attendance was Bill Gates' stepmother, Mimi Gardner Gates, a 79-year-old respected art historian.
The nuptials came just months after Bill and Melinda announced they were splitting after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in early August.
Jennifer Gates reportedly started dating Nayel, a fellow Stanford University graduate, and an equestrian in 2017 and announced her engagement to Nayel last year.
