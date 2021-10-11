Mehbooba invokes Aryan Khan, Ashish Mishra to claim Muslims are targeted

[Image source: Twitter]
New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday took a dig at the BJP over the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case and also the ruling party of targeting Muslims.
The arrest, Mehbooba Mufti said, is a "travesty of justice", comparing it with the instance of Ashish Mishra, Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.
"Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister's son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23 year old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJPs core vote bank", Mehbooba Mufti wrote in a tweet.
Ashish Mishra is accused of running his SUV over the farmers who were protesting against his father and Union Minister Ajay Mishra on October 3. He was later booked under various sections of IPC. But, he was arrested on October 9 only after much pressure by the opposition parties and the farmers unions.
In the meantime, the Supreme Court also slammed the state government, asking if it treated other accused also in the same way.
Meanwhile, a Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Monday deferred the bail application hearing of Aryan Khan to October 13 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought time to file its reply in the matter.
Earlier, Aryan Khan and other accused were declined bail by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar last Friday on grounds of maintainability and shunted to the jails.
Aryan Khan and 7 others were detained initially on October 2 after the NCB raided the rave party aboard a luxury ship, Cordelia Cruise and were arrested the following day (October 3). They have been in NCB's custody and then in judicial custody for the past nine days.
The Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress have also questined the NCB raid, calling it a politically motivated 'hoax' besides demanding an independent enquiry against the central agency and its officials.
The NCB on the hand denied any wrongdoings or irregularities, asserting that all due rules and procedures were followed in the raids and subsequent actions. The NCB however admitted in the court that no drug was found in possession of the star kid.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.