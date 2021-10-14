Court reserves order on Aryan Khan bail till Oct 20

Mumbai: Special NDPS Judge V.V. Patil Thursday reserved his order on Aryan Khan's bail plea.
The judge said he will try to give the order on October 20, after Dussehra.
This means that Aryan Khan will have to stay in jail at least till October 20.
Aryan Khan, along with Merchant, Dhamecha, Satija, Jaswal, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra were nabbed in the first round on October 3, and on October 7, remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a Mumbai magistrate.
Later, the NCB made a series of arrests, totaling to around 20 till date and all the accused are in different types of custody.
In a claim, the NCB alleged that Aryan along with others, was prima facie involved in "illicit drug trafficking, procuring and distribution of contraband" banned under the NDPS Act.
The agency also accused Aryan of being in touch with some persons abroad who could be part of an international illegal drug syndicate and it is continuing further investigations to unearth his links to contact the foreign agency through proper channels.
The NCB's statement came during a hearing of the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Satija, Aachit Kumar, Shreyas Nair and Avin Sahu before Special NDPS Judge V.V. Patil.
Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai on the other hand rubbished all NCB claim in the court saying:
"A lot of things will be looked at later. I am not at the stage of acquittal. I am only at the stage of bail."
"The WhatsApp chats are extrajudicial confessions, which are weak kinds of evidence", he said.
"Let's not take away the liberty of the boy due to this. The court can impose conditions to make him available for investigation. It is a fit case for grant of bail", Amit Desai said in the court.
