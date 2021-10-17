Makah Grand Mosque, Masjid Nabawi back to full capacity

Makkah/Medina: The Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Haram al Makki, and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah al Munawwerah, the Haram al Madani, are back to their full capacity after all Covid-19 restrictions were removed Sunday October 17, 2021.
The Under-Secretary-General for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque, Dr. Saad bin Mohammed Al-Muhaimid, said that a plan has been implemented for the mosque to operate at full capacity whilst ensuring the safety of all.
Al-Muhaimid added that visitors to the holy mosque will still be required to wear face masks and make reservations to perform Umrah and prayers through the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna applications, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Regular access was restricted at the two holiest worship places of the Muslims from February 2020 after the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in Saudi Arabia, first reported in China in December 2019 and later spread to the entire world.
Announcing a series of health precautions, the Saudi government, like authorities in other countries of the world, had either banned or limited the congregation prayers.
The Saudi authorities had also banned the Umrah, and limited the number of pilgrims for Hajj in 2020 and 2021.
From Sunday October 17, 2021 onwards however the Saudi government removed all Covid related restrictions and also allowed worshippers to pray in Makkah, Madinah grand mosques and also those in other cities of the Kingdom to their full capacity.
Following the removal of restrictions, officials at Harmain were seen peeling stickers reminding people to socially distance off the floor, marking an end to the era of people in the Kingdom praying with 1-2 meter gaps between them due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visuals from the Grand Mosque in Makkah also showed that the barricading of the Holy Kaaba and Maqam Ibrahim (Station of Ibraham) has been removed.
The pilgrims are now also allowed to perform circumambulation from near the Kaaba, though kissing and touching of Hajar al Aswad (Black stone), and offering prayers inside the Hateem are still restricted.
As of Sunday, social distancing will no longer be mandatory at social gatherings or in public settings including on public transport and in restaurants, cinemas, and malls. Saudi Arabia will allow people to move outdoor without either wearing masks or maintaining social distancing effective from Sunday, Oct. 17.
Wedding halls, restaurants and means of transportation will be allowed to operate at their full capacity for the fully vaccinated people without keeping physical distancing.
An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that the King’s approval for the new decisions was based on recommendations submitted by the competent health authorities, and that is in view of the progress achieved by the Kingdom in herd immunity with a sharp decline in the number of coronavirus cases.
