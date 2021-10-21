Agra cops take selfies with Priyanka Gandhi, Adityanath fumes

Lucknow: Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur has said that the women constables who posed for selfies with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, when she was stopped from proceeding towards Agra on Wednesday evening, will face action.
The development came following the reports that UP Chief Minister Adityanath was upset and angry after the cops who were sent to stop Priyanka Gandhi instead lined up to take selfies with her.
The photographs and videos of women constables posing with Priyanka when she was stopped on the outskirts of Lucknow on her way to Agra have gone viral on the social media.
In the videos and viral photos, Priyanka and the young women can be seen smiling.
Reacting to the news about action against the cops, Priyanka Gandhi said:
"I have learnt that this photo has distressed Yogi ji (UP CM) so much that he wants to take action against these policewomen."
"If posing for a photograph with me is a crime, I should be punished, why blame the women constables."
Adityanath government's action against the cops have been received by widespread criticism. Reacting on the reported against the cops, a Congress leader wrote:
"There is no action against police if you burn a body using petrol (Hatras), no action if you don’t act against brutal genocide, no action if a young boy dies in custody."
"But they will serve show cause notice if you take selfie with @priyankagandhi. Do what you can, she is here to stay!"
Priyanka Gandhi was in Agra on Wednesday to meet the family of the man who died in police custody. But, she was allowed to proceed along with four others after being detained by the cops earlier in Lucknow - for a second time this month.
Priyanka reached Arun Valmiki's home just before midnight on Wednesday and assured all help for Valmiki's family.
"Arun Valmiki's relatives told me that the entire family was tortured. They claimed that Valmiki was given electric shocks and his hands were crushed under chair by the police. Besides, around 40 members of the Valmiki community were also arrested and tortured," she told reporters.
